NAB Arrests Maryam Nawaz, Shifts Lahore Office

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 07:45 PM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday arrested PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills reference case

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday arrested PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills reference case.

She was summoned by a National Accountability Court on Wednesday and the NAB official shifted Maryam Nawaz to NAB Headquarters after arresting her from the court.The anti-graft body has also arrested Yousaf Abbas, a nephew of Nawaz in the same case.

Maryam and Yousaf will be presented in an accountability court in Lahore on Friday, a statement issues by the anti-graft body says.On the directives of NAB chairman, medical inspections of Maryam and Abbas will be carried out later.

The action comes following Maryam and Yousaf's reported refusal to appear before NAB in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills and asserts beyond means case on Thursday at 3pm.

Daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was taken into custody from Kot Lakhpat Jail where she was visiting to hold meeting with her father while Yousaf Abbas was summoned to appear before NAB on Wednesday but he refused too.She was in meeting with father when women officials of NAB came in and took her away.

She was then shifted to the NAB office in Lahore.Meanwhile, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif reacted strongly to Maryam's arrest and said it would prove to be a fateful step for the government. He said the decision to arrest Maryam in front of her father was shameful and highly regrettable.

