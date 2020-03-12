UrduPoint.com
NAB Arrests Mir Shakilur Rehman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 08:48 PM

NAB arrests Mir Shakilur Rehman

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday arrested Editor-in-chief of Jang Group Mir Shakilur Rahman for taking favour in the purchase of 54-kanal land

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday arrested Editor-in-chief of Jang Group Mir Shakilur Rahman for taking favour in the purchase of 54-kanal land.

Mir Shakilur Rahman appeared before the NAB Lahore to answer the questions over the charges of getting favor in the purchase of 54-kanal land in 1986.

However, the NAB officials arrested Mir Shakil as he could not reply satisfactorily to their queries.

The NAB would produce Shakilur Rahman before an accountability courttomorrow for his physical remand.

