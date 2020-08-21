UrduPoint.com
NAB Arrests Mudaraba Scam Suspect Abdul Aziz For Looting Rs 105.87 Mln

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 07:30 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday apprehended Abdul Aziz, a Mudaraba scam suspect on the charges of allegedly looting Rs 105.87 million under false promise of investments and profits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday apprehended Abdul Aziz, a Mudaraba scam suspect on the charges of allegedly looting Rs 105.87 million under false promise of investments and profits.

According to NAB spokesman, NAB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had initiated inquiry against the accused on receipt of various complaints.

It transpired during proceedings that the accused in connivance with his cronies lured innocent public to invest in their fake Mudarraba business in the name of M/S Al-Quresh Enterprises, Al-Andauls Trading FZC which is non-registered, untraced companies / firms in Pakistan and promising exorbitant profit to the public on their investments.

Thus the accused person defrauded the general public and deprived them of their hard earnings.

Meanwhile, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sacked its Deputy Assistant Director Ms Hina Zahoor, NAB Rawalpindi on deliberate failure to join her duties despite directions to join the duties.

According to NAB spokesman, Ms Hina Zahoor was allowed one year ex- Pakistan extra ordinary leave without pay from June 6, 2018.

Her request for another one year extension in leave was rejected and asked to join the duty on June 6, 2019, but she did not join the duty.

