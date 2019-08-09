NAB arrests nine fake officers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau NAB ) has arrested nine persons on the charges of looting people by posing themselves as NAB officers and started legal action against them.

A NAB spokesman, in a statement on Friday, warned the heads of Federal, provincial departments, business community and others to beware of the persons wrongly posing themselves as NAB chairman and officers on mobile phones for getting personal gains.

He said the NAB chairman always used his office's land line number in connection with official business and never used mobile phone for official works. NAB had already adopted a transparent procedure to keep the record of those official engagements.

"The chairman performs official duties through his landline telephone as the bureau strictly believes in working in accordance with law of the land," he added.

The chairman, the spokesman said, had also directed NAB officers, officials to perform their duties in accordance with law as self accountability was hallmark of the bureau. "This has helped increasing people's confidence in NAB manifold." He said some unscrupulous elements had been engaged in looting people, harassing them to serve their personal interests.

NAB, he said, was a national institution which always believed in respecting the self respect and dignity of every suspect. The chairman had already directed all the directors general to respect the visiting persons' self esteem.

The telephone calls of fake chairman and officers of NAB should be confirmed from the NAB spokesman immediately after receiving, he added.