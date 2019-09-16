NAB arrests owners of Toyota Gujranwala Motors showroom

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore arrested two owners of Toyota Gujranwala Motors showroom in an illegal investment scandal

According to NAB spokesman, both accused - Javed Muzaffar Butt and co-accused Malik Usman Riaz - are allegedly involved in receiving investments, illegally from general public on the promises of paying hefty profits over the invested amounts.

Both arrested accused in alleged connivance launched vehicles' showroom business in 2006 and started to book new vehicles for delivery, whereas, since 2015 the accused got collected more than Rs 3 billion from general public to the tune of paying them huge profits over the investments.

Around 700 affectees including numerous Oversea Pakistanis have, so far, approached NAB Lahore for recovery of their looted money in Toyota Gujranwala Motors Scam.

Furthermore, accused persons initially started their business in Gujranwala and by the passage of time the same was expanded in Gujrat, Sialkot, Faisalabad and other adjoining areas which, ultimately, spreaded into Provincial capacity. As of modus operandi, both accused in alleged connivance used to collect full price of vehicle, in advance, with promise to return the same along with handsome profit.