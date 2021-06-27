UrduPoint.com
NAB Arrests Person For Impersonating As Official

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 07:40 PM

NAB arrests person for impersonating as official

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The NAB team on Sunday arrested a person for pretending to be a NAB officer from a Karachi. The NAB Sukkur team arrested Shoaib Chandio, a resident of Larkana, who harassed officers and others and took money by impersonating as a NAB official, said NAB Sukkur officials.

The NAB team arrested him and obtained a transit remand to produce him before the Accountability Court Sukkur.

