NAB arrests PML-N leader Khawaja Asif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Tuesday arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif in assets beyond means case in Islamabad.

Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal had signed Khawaja Asif's arrest warrants while Khawaja Asif would be produced before an accountability court Islamabad for transit remand before his production before Accountability Court, Lahore.

According to a spokesperson for NAB, Khawaja Asif had allegedly committed offences of corruption and corrupt practices as defined u/s (v) of NAO-1999 and Section -3 of Anti Money Laundering Act (AMLA) 2010 as he accumulated assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and laundered such assets by concealing the origin and nature of assets.

Khwaja Asif became public office holder in the year 1991 as member Senate of Pakistan, and subsequently remained MNA and Federal Minister on various occasions.

Before holding public office in 1991, his net worth was Rs 5.1 million, while after holding public office he acquired assets worth Rs 221 million approximately till 2018 which were disproportionate to his known sources of income. He claimed to have received Rs 130 million approximately as salary income from an employment in UAE with a company named M/S IMECO, however, he failed to provide any documentary evidence for receipt of said salary.

PML-N leader Khwaja Asif had been operating a benami firm Tariq Mir and Co in the nameof his low wage employee Tariq Mir, more than Rs 400 million was deposited in cash in the bankaccount of Tariq Mir and Company without having any plausible source of funds.