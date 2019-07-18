NAB arrests Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG case

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

He has been arrested for failing to appear before the NAB.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th July, 2019) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was intercepted at Lahore toll plaza.

NAB Rawalpindi had summoned Shahid Khaqan Abbasi today in the LNG case.

He has been arrested for failing to appear before the NAB.

The erstwhile premier wrote a letter to the anti-corruption watchdog and sought time to appear before it. "I received the NAB notice yesterday and it was not possible for me to appear before the bureau on such a short notice.

"Shahid Khaqan Abbasi sought three-day time from the NAB Rawalpindi for appearance."

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was summoned by the NAB in case pertaining to the LNG scandal as department has launched formal investigations against him, and had called for him for the first time.

According to the NAB notice, "Shahid Khaqan Abbasi possesses vital information regarding the LNG scandal. The national exchequer suffered loss worth billions of rupees owing to illegal contracts." The Pakistan Muslim-League (Nawaz) leader earlier appeared thrice before of the NAB during the inquiry.