NAB Arrests Shahid Khaqan In LNG Corruption Case: NAB

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 06:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau ( NAB) on Thursday arrested former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in liquefied natural gas (LNG) import corruption case.

NAB spokesman confirmed in a statement here.

According to media reports, the former premier has been apprehended from Lahore toll plaza.

Abbasi had been summoned by NAB Rawalpindi to appear on Thursday in person to answer allegations against him in the illegal award of LNG import contract but he refused to turn up for investigations.

Last year NAB had authorised investigations against former Prime Ministers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Nawaz Sharif for their alleged involvement in corruption and abuse of authority. Investigations were started against Abbasi for awarding LNG contract to favourite company.

