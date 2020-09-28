NAB arrests Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday arrested the opposition leader in the National Assembly, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, after the Lahore High Court dismissed his pre-arrest bail petition in a money laundering/assets beyond means case

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :-:The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday arrested the opposition leader in the National Assembly, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, after the Lahore High Court dismissed his pre-arrest bail petition in a money laundering/assets beyond means case.

The PML-N leaders including Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Maryam Aurangzaib, besides lawyers and political workers were present in the court premises.

Shehbaz would be presented before an accountability court on Tuesday for his physical remand.

More/syh