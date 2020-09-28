UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Arrests Shehbaz Sharif In Money Laundering Case

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 03:35 PM

NAB arrests Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday arrested the opposition leader in the National Assembly, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, after the Lahore High Court dismissed his pre-arrest bail petition in a money laundering/assets beyond means case

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :-:The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday arrested the opposition leader in the National Assembly, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, after the Lahore High Court dismissed his pre-arrest bail petition in a money laundering/assets beyond means case.

The PML-N leaders including Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Maryam Aurangzaib, besides lawyers and political workers were present in the court premises.

Shehbaz would be presented before an accountability court on Tuesday for his physical remand.

More/syh

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Lawyers Rana SanaUllah Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Money Court Opposition

Recent Stories

7 minutes ago

Asim Bajwa, his family would have been in jail ins ..

14 minutes ago

EU Commissioner Calls on Warring Parties in Nagorn ..

2 minutes ago

Fragile hopes in DR Congo's Ituri province, scarre ..

2 minutes ago

ECHR Says to Consider Armenia's Request to Force B ..

2 minutes ago

Boko Haram Kills 5 Servicemen Kidnapped During Att ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.