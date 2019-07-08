NAB arrests two accused in cheating public at large case

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has arrested two accused namely Zahid Pervez and Mohammad Tahir from Mian Chunu city of Punjab in cheating public at large case

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has arrested two accused namely Zahid Pervez and Mohammad Tahir from Mian Chunu city of Punjab in cheating public at large case.

As per details, investigation carried out by NAB Balochistan on public complaints revealed that main accused namely Mohammad Arif, Akbar Ali and co-accused deceitfully received different sums of money online into their 30 different bank accounts from the complainants by calling and telling them that they had won cars in lucky draw and dishonestly demanding certain sums of money as registration and delivery charges, said press release issued here on Monday.

On completion of investigation the reference was filed against all seven accused in the accountability court. The trial court convicted Mohammad Arif and Akbar Ali for five and four years imprisonment respectively.

However, NAB has filed an appeal before High court for the enhancement of the sentence awarded to the main accused. Similarly, during the course of trial other co-accused did not appear before the court, therefore they were convicted under section 31-A of NAO, 1999 and case to their extent was kept in dormant till their arrest.

In compliance to the court order, two accused have been arrested while efforts are afoot to arrest the other accused.