NAB Arrests Two Brothers In Motorcycle Scandal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 07:57 PM

NAB arrests two brothers in motorcycle scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan Thursday arrested two accused allegedly involved in depriving hundreds of people of their money through a fraud motorcycle booking scheme

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan Thursday arrested two accused allegedly involved in depriving hundreds of people of their money through a fraud motorcycle booking scheme.

A NAB Multan spokesman said in a statement that accused, Muhammad Aslam and Muhammad Akram Shad, both brothers and owners of M/s Speed Bikes (Pvt) Ltd and M/s New National Traders, DG Khan, had lured the general public to make investment in booking of motorcycles promising handsome profits.

However, neither they provided motorcycles nor returned the money to the affected people.

So far 600 affected people have filed their separate claims with the NAB Multan.

The accused were arrested from Multan in line with an ongoing investigation into the case against the two brothers and another owner Muhammad Kamran.

The accused will be produced before the NAB court on Friday to secure their physical remand.

