NAB Arrests Two High-profile Accused In Investment Fraud Scam
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 08:31 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has successfully arrested two high-profile accused allegedly involved in a major investment fraud scam titled as Prime-Zone Investment Scheme.
As per details, following the directions of NAB Lahore Director General Amjad Majeed Aulakh, a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) was constituted to probe and hold crack-down against Prime Zone scam over the plaints received in an open court held at Lahore Office.
During the course of Inquiry/ Investigation proceeding, it was unearthed that the accused persons are alleged to have defrauded general public by enticing to invest in a ponzi scheme of investing in LPG business, promising exorbitant monthly basis returns.
After obtaining sufficient proofs of corruption, the CIT apprehended two accused persons named Nadeem Anwar and Faheem Anjum during the course of thorough investigation. It is also alleged that the Prime-Zone administration operated to solicit investments from unsuspecting individuals under the guise of lucrative financial benefits worth billions promising unrealistic returns on monthly basis.
During the course of investigations, so far, 1,800 complainants registered their claims to the tune of Rs 1.25 billion (approx.). The investigation team had earlier apprehended two accused persons namely Mufti Rizwan and Shahzad Ahmed, whereas, the bureau is committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice and recover plundered money.
NAB Lahore team would produce both arrested accused persons Nadeem Anwar and Faheem Anjum before Accountability Court, Lahore (tomorrow) for seeking of their physical remand.
NAB DG Amjad Majeed Aulakh maintained that the cases pertaining to general public remain the top most priority of NAB, however, Chairman NAB has also prioritized housing sector cases to facilitate general public, at maximum. In this regard, monthly open courts are being held, regularly.
