NAB arrests Zardari in Park Lane case

Former president Asif Ali Zardari was arrested in the Park Lane case on Monday, days after he withdrew his interim bail applications filed with the Islamabad High Court (IHC

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) Former president Asif Ali Zardari was arrested in the Park Lane case on Monday, days after he withdrew his interim bail applications filed with the Islamabad High Court (IHC).This is the second case the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman has been arrested in.

Zardari was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) earlier on June 10 in the fake accounts case.The accountability watchdog is expected to ask the court for the physical remand of the PPP leader in the Park Lane case.

The former president had withdrawn his bail applications in the Park Lane Company, bulletproof cars, and Toshakhana cases to a bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani himself after he sought the judges' permission to speak in the court.The former president had told the bench that he had a team of capable lawyers and he had faith in their abilities but there was no use of filing bail pleas as NAB would implicate him in new cases.

