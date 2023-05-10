NAB as an independent institution arrested Imran Khan: Shazia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Shazia Marri on Wednesday said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution and arrested Imran Khan on charges of corruption.

Addressing a press conference here, she urged political workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to express sanity as Islamabad High Court had termed the arrest of Imran Niazi a legal action.

She said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) did not believe in political victimization.

In past, Shazia said, Imran Khan used NAB to arrest his opponents and almost all opposition members of Parliament had been jailed for several months on fake charges, only for political victimization.

"Imran Khan considered himself as holy cow. He thinks that he cannot be arrested.

Despite several notices, he did not appear in court in Al-Qadir Trust case had been arrested" she informed.

She said that incumbent government had amended the NAB law under which Imran Khan would now be given remand of only 14 days as compare to 90 days in the past.

She urged PTI leadership and Imran Khan to adopt legal ways and contact to court for bail.

She said that PPP showed patience on martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto only for the sake of country.

Shazia said that the public red-line should be Pakistan rather than an ordinary person.

She strongly condemned PTI workers for damaging precious public property and warned that legal action would be taken against the culprits.

The minister said that during previous protests, PTI workers had burned the precious trees in Islamabad.