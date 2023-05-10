UrduPoint.com

NAB As An Independent Institution Arrested Imran Khan: Shazia

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2023 | 05:10 PM

NAB as an independent institution arrested Imran Khan: Shazia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Shazia Marri on Wednesday said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution and arrested Imran Khan on charges of corruption.

Addressing a press conference here, she urged political workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to express sanity as Islamabad High Court had termed the arrest of Imran Niazi a legal action.

She said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) did not believe in political victimization.

In past, Shazia said, Imran Khan used NAB to arrest his opponents and almost all opposition members of Parliament had been jailed for several months on fake charges, only for political victimization.

"Imran Khan considered himself as holy cow. He thinks that he cannot be arrested.

Despite several notices, he did not appear in court in Al-Qadir Trust case had been arrested" she informed.

She said that incumbent government had amended the NAB law under which Imran Khan would now be given remand of only 14 days as compare to 90 days in the past.

She urged PTI leadership and Imran Khan to adopt legal ways and contact to court for bail.

She said that PPP showed patience on martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto only for the sake of country.

Shazia said that the public red-line should be Pakistan rather than an ordinary person.

She strongly condemned PTI workers for damaging precious public property and warned that legal action would be taken against the culprits.

The minister said that during previous protests, PTI workers had burned the precious trees in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Benazir Bhutto Parliament Islamabad High Court All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy welcomes Palestin ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy welcomes Palestinian Digital Business delegatio ..

12 minutes ago
 ADNOC and Baker Hughes collaborate to advance Hydr ..

ADNOC and Baker Hughes collaborate to advance Hydrogen Technology Innovation

28 minutes ago
 UAE leads international, Arab rankings in attracti ..

UAE leads international, Arab rankings in attracting investments: Secretary-Gene ..

42 minutes ago
 AlNeyadi to host live call for students in Mauriti ..

AlNeyadi to host live call for students in Mauritius from International Space St ..

42 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new heads of Economic ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new heads of Economic Development Corporation and B ..

58 minutes ago
 PTI Chairman Imran Khan handed over to NAB on eigh ..

PTI Chairman Imran Khan handed over to NAB on eight-day physical remand

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.