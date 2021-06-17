UrduPoint.com
NAB Asked To File Reference Against Kh Asif Till July 3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

NAB asked to file reference against Kh Asif till July 3

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Thursday granted an opportunity to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for filing reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khwaja Muhammad Asif in assets beyond means case till July 3.

Accountability Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail authorities produced Kh Asif on expiry of his judicial remand term.

The NAB prosecutor argued before the court that the reference had been sent to Islamabad for final approval and it would be filed soon.

He requested the court for granting an opportunity for the purpose.

The court asked NAB to file reference till July 3 and adjourned further hearing while extending judicial remand of Kh Asif. The court directed the jail authorities for producing Kh Asif on the expiry of the judicial remand term.

NAB had launched investigations against the PML-N leader under Clause 4 of the NAB Ordinance 1999 and Section 3 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act. It alleged that assets of Kh Asif increased substantially which did not correspond to his income.

