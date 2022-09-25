UrduPoint.com

NAB Asks Fake Housing Society Victims To Submit Compensation Claims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2022 | 04:20 PM

NAB asks fake housing society victims to submit compensation claims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has asked the citizens cheated by Faisal Ali Khan and others, the owners of an illegal cooperative housing society, to submit their compensation claims by October 4.

According to an official announcement of NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the bureau has started investigations against the owners of the fake housing society, which was situated at Kaka Sahib road, Badrashi, District Nowshera on the allegations of receiving money from the people through fraudulent means by promising them plots in the aforementioned housing scheme.

The NAB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has set a deadline to ascertain the total amount of the fraud. It has asked the victims to submit their applications on a stamp paper along with copies of their agreements and computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs), authentic copies of original documents and payment receipts to Deputy Director (Coordination), Investigation Wing,II, NAB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PDA Complex, Block III, Phase V, Hayatabad, Peshawar within the stipulated time.

/395

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Road Kaka Nowshera Money October From Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

7 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

16 hours ago
 Golf: French Open scores

Golf: French Open scores

16 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Ove ..

Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Over Italian Election Warning

16 hours ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.