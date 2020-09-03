UrduPoint.com
NAB Asks Lucky Ali Fraud Victims To Submit Claim Forms For Return Of Looted Amount

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 05:25 PM

NAB asks Lucky Ali fraud victims to submit claim forms for return of looted amount

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has asked the multi billion Lucky Ali fake housing society scam fraud victims to submit their claim forms immediately as the bureau was poised to return Rs 2 billion to the affected in September 2020

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has asked the multi billion Lucky Ali fake housing society scam fraud victims to submit their claim forms immediately as the bureau was poised to return Rs 2 billion to the affected in September 2020.

According to spokesman, the verifications of thousands of claim have already been completed and the looted amount would be returned to fraud victims after scrutiny.

NAB Rawalpindi had recovered Rs 1.95 billion from the management of a fake housing society, National House Building Roads Development Corporation owned by film director and producer Lucky Ali, real name Mian Waseem Ali after brokering a plea bargain deal with him.

Mian Waseem did not bother to get No Objection Certificate (NOC) of his society from the relevant forum.

The accused had launched an advertisement campaign in the electronic and print media without being registered with the Rawalpindi Housing Authority.

Ali lured people into investing in these illegal housing societies and embezzled the money.

Director General, NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi said the bureau had pledged to eradicate the menace of corruption from the society. NAB would continue its zero tolerance policy against corruption eradication.

