NAB Asks Mufti Asifullah Cheated Persons To Submit Compensation Claims By Oct 6

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 02:50 PM

NAB asks Mufti Asifullah cheated persons to submit compensation claims by Oct 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Peshawar has asked the persons cheated by Mufti Asifullah son of Rafiullah to submit their complaints / compensation claims by Oct 5 , 2019.

According to an announcement of NAB Peshawar, the Bureau was conducting investigations against Asifullah and others on the allegations of receiving money from the people by promising profits in Mudarba Scheme.

The applications along with supporting documents including a copy of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), original documents, address, phone number of the applicant, payment receipts of the looted money, name of amount receiving person, details of profit received and affidavit should be submitted to NAB, Peshawar during office hours.

The affectees already submitted compensation claims should not submit compensation claims. The notary public attested applications of compensation claims could be submitted to Deputy Director (coordination) Investigation Wing, III (IW-III), NAB, Kyber Pakhtunkhwa, BDA Complex, Block III, Phase 5, Hayat Abad, Peshawar,during office hours.

Further details could be collected by dialing phone 091-9217679.

