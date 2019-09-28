UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Asks Persons Cheated By Atif Zaman To Submit Compensation Claims By Oct 24

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 03:04 PM

NAB asks persons cheated by Atif Zaman to submit compensation claims by Oct 24

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi has asked the persons cheated by Zaid Entreprises and Infinity Import Solutions to submit their compensation claims by October 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi has asked the persons cheated by Zaid Entreprises and Infinity Import Solutions to submit their compensation claims by October 24, 2019.

According to an announcement of NAB, Karachi, the bureau was conducting investigations against Atif Zaman and others on the allegations of receiving money from the people inflated profits promise by investing in Zaid Entreprises. The affectees were included a slain media anchor Mureed Abbas.

The applications along with supporting documents including a copy of Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), original documents, address, phone number of the applicant, payment receipts of the looted money, name of amount receiving person,details of profit received and affidavit should be submitted to NAB, Karachi during office hours.

The notary public attested applications of compensation claims could be submitted to Muhammad Umair assistant director, Investigation Wing, (IW-I), NAB, Karachi, PRCS, building, 197/5, Dr Dawood Pota road, Karachi Cantonment, during office hours.

Further details could be collected from by dialing phone 021-99207896.

/395

Related Topics

Karachi National Accountability Bureau Import Road Money October 2019 Media From

Recent Stories

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) iss ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan media delegation visits China to promo ..

2 minutes ago

Electricity wires fall; five injured in Faisalabad ..

4 minutes ago

Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Accused of double-murder case convicted in Sargodh ..

4 minutes ago

Annual investiture ceremony held at Pakistan Embas ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.