NAB asks persons cheated by Atif Zaman to submit compensation claims by Oct 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi has asked the persons cheated by Zaid Entreprises and Infinity Import Solutions to submit their compensation claims by October 24, 2019.

According to an announcement of NAB, Karachi, the bureau was conducting investigations against Atif Zaman and others on the allegations of receiving money from the people inflated profits promise by investing in Zaid Entreprises. The affectees were included a slain media anchor Mureed Abbas.

The applications along with supporting documents including a copy of Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), original documents, address, phone number of the applicant, payment receipts of the looted money, name of amount receiving person,details of profit received and affidavit should be submitted to NAB, Karachi during office hours.

The notary public attested applications of compensation claims could be submitted to Muhammad Umair assistant director, Investigation Wing, (IW-I), NAB, Karachi, PRCS, building, 197/5, Dr Dawood Pota road, Karachi Cantonment, during office hours.

Further details could be collected from by dialing phone 021-99207896.

