NAB asks persons cheated by Chinar Bagh Housing Society to file their compensation claims

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore has asked the persons cheated by Chinar Bagh Cooperative Housing Society to file their compensation claims for getting back their looted money by August 07, 2019.

According to an announcement of NAB, Lahore, the bureau was conducting investigations against the developers of Greater Lahore, (Chinar Bagh) Cooperative Housing Society, Lahore,officials of Cooperative Department and others on devouring people's hard earned money on false promises of giving them plots in the Society.

The applications of compensation claims could be submitted to Director General, NAB, Lahore.

Further details could be sought from investigative officer, Wing-1, NAB Complex, Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore, Phone 042-99232646.

The applicants should also annex supporting documents along with the application including a copy of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), original documents, payment receipts, proof of efforts made anywhere including court for recovery of the looted money, should be submitted during office hours.

No claim would be entertained after August 7 and compensation claims would only be accepted after necessary scrutiny.

/395