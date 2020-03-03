NAB asks public to avoid investing in illegal housing societies

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday asked the people to avoid investing in illegal housing societies and check land availability, approved lay out plan and No Objection Certificate (NOC) before booking a plot in any housing society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday asked the people to avoid investing in illegal housing societies and check land availability, approved lay out plan and No Objection Certificate (NOC) before booking a plot in any housing society.

According to spokesman of NAB, some housing societies were running vigorous advertisement campaign and selling plots without having approval of the relevant regulator. This act was also tantamount to negligence from duties by the registrar and regulators.

Taking notice of media reports of Star Marketings' advertisement campaign of Pakistan Ujala Homes in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, Sialkot, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Dera Ismael Khan and other cities, Director General NAB ,Rawalpidi has been directed to investigate that why a private company was registering and enlisting the name of a person, his father name, computerized National Identity Card number, phone number and house address, despite the fact that a private company cannot gather the particulars of people without having approved lay out plan and NOC.

DG NAB Rawalpindi has been directed to investigate which institution had approved the advertisement campaign of Star Marketing and gathering personal data of country's citizens as the advertisement campaign is not only against the law but also cheating the people.

DG NAB has been directed to investigate the legal status of advertisement campaign run by Star Marketing, to investigate whether the cooperative housing societies had legal documents with them or otherwise.