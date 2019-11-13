NAB authorises closing inquiries due to absence of evidence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday authorised conducting investigations, inquiries against various suspects and closing some investigations due to absence of any evidence.

The Executive board Meeting (EBM) of NAB with Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal in the chair, authorised conducting investigations against the owners/ directors and others of Al Tutmish Medical Society.

EBM okayed further expanding the ongoing inquiry being conducted against Ghulam Shabbir Sheikh former acting IG Sindh and others in abuse of authority.

The EBM accorded approval of closing inquiry against the officers/officials of KDA, government of Sindh in the light of the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The EBM authorised closing investigations against Dr Ahmed Nadeem Akbar former registrar, PMDC, Imran Taj General Manager, Nespak, Aftab Ahmed Associate Engineer, Nespak,Fawad Butt Proprietor of Messers Construction Experts and others, Wali Muhammad Naij, former superintending engineer , Khairpur , Irrigation Circle, Sukkur and others, Dr Parveen Naeem Shah, Vice Chancellor, Shah Abdul Latif University and others,Manzoor Ahmed Malik former Sheet Clerk, SSP office, Jackobabad , others.

EBM authorised closing inquiries against officials/ officers of Board of Revenue, Defence Housing Society, Karachi, Port Qasim Authority,Karachi Port Trust and others,Saeed Ahmed Jakhrani, former Director NARA Canal,(SEDA), Mirpur Khas,officers/ officials of Irrigation Division, Nasrat division and others due to the absence of any proof.

Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal said the priority of the bureau was to eradicate corruption from the country besides recovering looted money from the plunderers.

NAB was also concentrating to take mega corruption cases to logical conclusion.

By pursuing Accountability for All policy, NAB has recovered Rs 71 billion directly or indirectly in last 23 months, he added.

Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability,Director General Accountability, NAB, Director General, Operation Division, NAB and other senior officers attended the meeting.