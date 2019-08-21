NAB authorises conducting of 10 inquiries, two investigations & closing specific cases

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday authorized the conducting of 10 inquiries against officers of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), former Secretary Finance, Gilgit-Baltistan Arif Ibrahim, Balochistan Development Authority and others, two investigations and closing several cases, owing to absence of evidence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ):The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday authorized the conducting of 10 inquiries against officers of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), former Secretary Finance, Gilgit-Baltistan Arif Ibrahim, Balochistan Development Authority and others, two investigations and closing several cases, owing to absence of evidence.

The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was chaired by Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal and attended by high level officers of the anti-graft body, said a press release.

The EBM had authorised conducting 10 inquiries against Messers Pace Pakistan, Private Limited and others; Messers Commoners Sky Garden Private Limited and officials/officers of Revenue Department; Brigadier (Retd) Muhammad Farooq Maan, former chairman PCBL; Messers Hasnain Kotex; Rawat Developers and others; officers/officials of PIA; officers/officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Company, Peshawar and others; Management of Balochistan Development Authority; Health Department Quetta and others; Children Hospital Multan; officers and officials of District Account Office, Multan and others; Health Department Quetta and others; Children Hospital Multan, District Account Office Multan's officers/officials and others; Ahmed Khan Baloch, former member of provincial assembly from Lodhran and others; Arif Ibrahim, former Secretary Finance, Gilgit-Baltistan and others and officers and officials of LGE&RDD TMA Town III and others.

The EBM also authorized two investigations against various departments including officers/officials of Land Utilisation department, government of Sindh and others; officers /officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited.

The EBM authorized referring the cases against officers/officials of Swat University and others; officers/officials of Revenue Department Charsadda and others; Directorate of Civil Defence, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; officers/officials of District Education Office, Kohat and others to chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as per law.

The EBM has authorized sending cases against Malik Muhammad Usman, Chairman District Council, Qila Abdullah and others to Anti Corruption Department, Balochistan. The EBM authorized transferring the cases of buying land in Sarai Kharboza against officers of Capital Development Authority (CDA); management and others of Multi Professional Cooperative Housing Society and officers/officials of CDA and others to CDA for further legal action.

The EBM okayed sending the cases of Jan Muhammad Memon, Account Holder, Allied Bank Limited Cattle Branch, Hyderabad to Auditor General, Sindh for further legal action.

The EBM authorized referring the cases against the management of Faisalabad Parking Company Limited, officers/officials and management of Lahore Division Cattle Market Management Committee and other to Local Bodies Department,Punjab as per law.

The EBM has authorized closing the cases against Chaudhry Muhammad Qasim, Chief Executive/Director, Messers Chaudhry Group of Industries (Chaudhry Cable Private Limited and Chaudhry Wire Rope industries Private Limited Lahore) and others; Owners /Directors of Messers Hasnain Cosmetics Private Limited; officers/officials of C and D; Department, Punjab; Management of Punjab Culture and Outreach Company; Management ,Officers/officials of Capital Market Management Company, Dera Ghazi Khan; Management ,officers/ officials of Punjab Population Innovation Fund Company and others; Management, officers/officials of Punjab Working Women Endowment; Malik Qasim, member Provincial Assembly owing to absence of evidence.