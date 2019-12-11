NAB authorises conducting two investigations, four inquiries and closing couple of inquiries owing to absence of evidence

The Executive Board Meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB-EBM) Wednesday authorized conducting two investigations, four inquiries against various personalities and closing couple of inquiries owing to absence of evidence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The Executive board Meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB-EBM) Wednesday authorized conducting two investigations, four inquiries against various personalities and closing couple of inquiries owing to absence of evidence.

The bureau's Executive Board Meeting (EBM) Chaired by Justice Javed Iqbal was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability, Director General Operations and other senior officers of the bureau, said a press release.

� � � The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) authorized filing a corruption reference against Abdul Hameed Mengal, Project Director, BIWRMDP, Irrigation department, Balochistan and others, causing Rs 216.294 million losses to national exchequer by allegedly granting illegal contract to Nari Gorge, Integrated Grand Scheme.

The EBM authorized starting two investigations against the officers /officials of Anti Corruption Establishment, Karachi, Sindh, officials of Revenue Department Scheme 33, Gulzar-e-Hijri, District Karachi and others.

The EBM okayed conducting four inquiries against Manzoor Ahmed Kanaser, Director General, Culture Department, Government of Sindh, Director Directorate� of Planning and Development Works, Government of Sindh, officers/officials of Land Utilisation Department ,Government of Sindh, Mir Nadir Magsi, Member Provincial Assembly, Sindh, officers/ officials Land, Local Government Department and Provincial Highways Department, Bilawal Sheikh, Contractor, Paras Ram, Contractor and others,� �Nawab Sardar Khan Chandio, Member Provincial Assembly, Sindh and others.

The EBM accorded approval of closing inquiries against Professor Dr Mujeeb ud Din Memon, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agricultural University Tando Jam and others, officers/ officials of Provincial Highway Division , Sanghar and others due to absence of evidence.

The EBM authorized sending inquiries against the employees of PIAC Procurement and Logistic departments and others to management of PIAC for further action.

The EBM authorized sending the ongoing inquiries against Abdul Jabbar Bhutto, Syed Ahmed Shah and others to Chief Secretary, Sindh for further action.

EBM directed the concerned to get technical report of inquiry against officers/officials of National Highway Authority,Ashraf D Baloch, government contractor and others from NED University, Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion Justice Javed Iqbal said NAB has directly or indirectly recovered Rs 153 billion in last 26 months from the corruptand deposited into the national exchequer. NAB has filed 630 corruption cases in last 26 months in different accountability courts.NAB has also recovered billion of rupees from 44 accused involved in Mudarba /Musharka scams.

Right now 1,261 corruption references having total value of Rs 943 million are pending in 25 accountability courts.