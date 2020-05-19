The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorised filing reference against foreign ministry officials, investigations against Akram Khan Durrani and son of Rukhsana Bangash for inflicting huge losses to national exchequer by abusing their authority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ):The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorised filing reference against foreign ministry officials, investigations against Akram Khan Durrani and son of Rukhsana Bangash for inflicting huge losses to national exchequer by abusing their authority.

The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of NAB, chaired by Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal authorised filing a reference, conducting five inquiries, an investigation, a complaint verification and referring back the ongoing inquiry being conducted against the officials of FBR to NAB, Rawalpindi for further perusal.

According to details shared by NAB spokesman, the Executive Board Meeting (EBM) has authorised filing reference against the officers/officials of Foreign Ministry on the accusations of inflicting heavy losses to national exchequer by selling Pakistan embassy building in Jakarta (Indonesia) by trampling the rules and regulations and abusing their authority.

The EBM authorised conducting investigation against Arif Ibrahim, senior joint secretary, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination.

The EBM has authorised conducting of five inquiries against various personalities including two separate inquiries against Umer Manzoor son of Rukhsana Bangash, former Member of National Assembly and Political Secretary of former President Asif Ali Zardari, officers, officials of Ministry of Housing and Works and others, Syed Akhtar Hussain Rizvi, former Secretary Works, Gilgit-Baltistan, Akram Khan Durrani, former Minister for Housing and Works, officers/officials of the ministry, management and others of job testing services.

The EBM authorised conducting complaint verification against the officers/officials and others of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The EBM okayed referring back the ongoing inquiry against the officers/officials and others of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to NAB Rawalpindi bureau for further review.