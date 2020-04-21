UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Authorises To Conducting Inquiries Of CDA, River Garden And PPL Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 04:42 PM

NAB authorises to conducting inquiries of CDA, River Garden and PPL officials

The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday authorized conducting inquiries of the officials of Capital Development Authority, management of River Garden Housing Society and mega corruption cases in Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) for inflicting billion of rupee losses to public exchequer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ):The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday authorized conducting inquiries of the officials of Capital Development Authority, management of River Garden Housing Society and mega corruption cases in Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) for inflicting billion of rupee losses to public exchequer.

According to NAB spokesman, the EBM chaired by chairman NAB Justice Javed authorized conducting comprehensive investigation of the prime mega sugar and wheat scandals including extorsion of billion of rupees, undue price increase, smuggling of wheat/ sugar and subsidy on sugar.

The EBM accorded approval of sending the complaint verification against management of International Islamic University and others to relevant department.

The EBM approved closing inquiries against officers/officials of Privatisation Commission of Pakistan and others, Justice Malik Muhammad Qayyum, former Attorney General of Pakistan and others, Professor Dr Ikramullah Khan, Head of Dermalogy , Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad and others, managing committee of Interior Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Raja Ali Akbar and others owing to absence of evidence as per law.

Deputy Chairman ,Prosecutor General Accountability, Director General Operations and other senior officers of NAB attended the meeting.

Chairman NAB said that the anti graft watchdog has filed 610 corruption references in various accountability courts and directly or indirectly recovered record Rs 178 billion from corrupt elements in last two years period and deposited the entire recovered amount into national exchequer.

Right now 1,275 corruption references having accumulated value of Rs 943 billion were under trial in various accountability courts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Islamabad National Accountability Bureau Privatisation Price Capital Development Authority International Islamic University From Wheat Pakistan Petroleum Limited Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Emirates announces limited passenger flights to mo ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan conducting more Coronavirus tests than In ..

5 minutes ago

Food insecurity rising even before coronavirus: re ..

5 minutes ago

Leather Manufacturer exports increase record 11.78 ..

5 minutes ago

European stocks slump as WTI crashes back below ze ..

5 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.