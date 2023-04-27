UrduPoint.com

NAB Authorises To Take Legal Action If Imran Khan Doesn't Join Investigation: IHC

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 04:40 PM

NAB authorises to take legal action if Imran Khan doesn't join investigation: IHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of the petitions against NAB notices to PTI's chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in toshakhana gifts case.

The court said that the bureau was authorised to take action against Imran Khan as per the law if he was not joining the investigation process. It remarked that the court couldn't even stop the investigation process of the anti-corruption watchdog.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), in its comments submitted to the bench, stated that the former prime minister was sent a questionnaire, but he didn't bother to answer it. Imran Khan also didn't appear before the investigation team despite summon issued by the NAB, it said, adding that action would be taken against PTI's chief as per the law.

The NAB said that Imran Khan deliberately wanted to delay the matter, adding that he had received a total of 58 gifts from toshakhana.

The prosecutor said that the petitioners had only challenged the NAB notices dated February 16th, and 17th while the bureau had also served a third notice to the accused. He said that the petition had become ineffective with regard to the two NAB notices after serving of the third.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq instructed the NAB to send the next notices in line of the directives of the top court. The court also directed the NAB to proceed the matter within the limit of law and remarked that it couldn't stop the investigation process of the anti-graft body.

After this, the bench disposed of the cases. It may be mentioned here that the NAB had served call-up notices to Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi regarding toshakhana gifts. The PTI chief had challenged the move instead of appearing before the court.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Wife February May Islamabad High Court From Top Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

CABSAT 2023 to showcase innovative technologies in ..

CABSAT 2023 to showcase innovative technologies in production and broadcast sect ..

7 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi’s Dalma Historical Race Festival to fe ..

Abu Dhabi’s Dalma Historical Race Festival to feature world’s longest race f ..

22 minutes ago
 Arabian Travel Market to welcome over 2,000 exhibi ..

Arabian Travel Market to welcome over 2,000 exhibitors, representatives from mor ..

37 minutes ago
 FAB reports net profit of AED 3.9 bn in Q1 2023

FAB reports net profit of AED 3.9 bn in Q1 2023

37 minutes ago
 Sharjah celebrates winners of SAAC

Sharjah celebrates winners of SAAC

52 minutes ago
 VAT refunds now available for operating mosques

VAT refunds now available for operating mosques

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.