NAB Authorizes Complaint Verification Of Illegal Appointments In STZA

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2022 | 08:58 PM

NAB authorizes complaint verification of illegal appointments in STZA

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal has authorized conducting complaint verification of illegal appointments in Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) and directed director general NAB Rawalpindi to probe the issue in accordance with law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal has authorized conducting complaint verification of illegal appointments in Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) and directed director general NAB Rawalpindi to probe the issue in accordance with law.

According to NA spokesman, a complaint received form M/s BOL Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd regarding alleged illegal appointments of Amer Ahmed Hashmi as Chairperson, Masroor Ahmed Qureshi as Chief Operating Officer, Tallah Rao as chief Human Resource Officer, Abdul Rahim Ahmed as CIO, Hamza Saeed as Director Planning & Strategic Communications, Muhammad Ali as Director (Policy) Research & Market Intelligence and Ms. Iqra Mushtaq as Director Licensing Legal & Compliance in Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA).

