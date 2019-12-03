NAB authorizes filing reference against Farzana Raja, inquiry against Shehbaz Sharif, Baligh ur Rehman, Rana Sanaullah

(@imziishan)

National Accountability Bureau on Tuesday authorized the filing of reference against former chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Ms Farzana Raja and conducting inquiries against former Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, Baligh ur Rehman, Rana Sanaullah Khan and others

The Executive board Meeting of National Accountability Bureau (EBM-NAB), chaired by Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, authorized the filing of six references, conducting three investigations and 15 inquiries against various personalities.

The EBM authorized the filing of reference against Brigadier (Retd) Sikandar Javed and others for inflicting losses to national exchequer due to non-transparent award of clean drinking water programme contracts, said NAB spokesman in a press release.

The EBM accorded approved of filing corruption reference against Farzana Raja former Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme and others for granting advertisement campaign contract to four advertising agencies in contrary to PPRA rules, which inflicted Rs 1.46 billion losses to national exchequer; another reference against Chief Executive Officer UNAICO Private Limited Dean Ganarbajarnay Anderson Atif Kamran and others for inflicting Rs 190 million losses to national exchequer.

The EBM approved filing another corruption reference against Ali Ahmed Lund and others for illegally employing 13,000 persons in local governments of Sindh, which inflicted losses to national exchequer.

The EBM authorized the filing of yet another reference against Muhammad Ismael Gujjar, former member provincial assembly/chairman Quetta Development Authority and others. They have been accused of allotting different amenity plots situated in Satellite Town Quetta to government servants llegally, thus imposing Rs10.42 million losses to national exchequer.

The EBM authorized filing corruption reference against Ali Gul Kurd, Director General, Finance, Quetta for having assets unmatched to known sources of income.

The EBM also accorded approval for initiating three investigations against Nisar Ahmed Khoro, former food minister Sindh and others, officers/officials of CDA and others, Muhammad Tufail Qazi, forment Accountant, Pakistan Embassy Sufia and others.

The EBM authorized initiating 15 inquiries against various persons including Shehbaz Shabaz Sharif, former Chief Minister Punjab, Baligh ur Rehman, former Member National Assembly, Chaudhry Umer Mehmood, Advocate, Bahawalpur, officers/officials of Cholistan Development Authority, Nisar Ahmed Khoro, former Food Minister and others, Rana Sanaullah Khan, member National Assembly, Agha Siraj Durrani, Speaker Provincial Assembly, Sindh, Senator Anwar ul Haq, Abdul Rauf Khoso, former member Provincial Assembly,Sindh and others, Muhammad islam Aslam, former member Provincial Assembly, Rahim Yar Khan, Muhammad Ikram Aslam, Cholistan Development Authority, and Revenue Department, officers/officials of Liaquat Pur and others,Chaurhdy Masood Ahmed, former member Provincial Assembly, Faisal Mukhtar Sheikh, former district Nazim , Multan and others, officials/officers of Capital Administration and Development Division and others, Abdul Razzaq Memon and others, owners of Cant View Housing Society, Sialkot and others, officers/officials of Roshan Pakistan Solar Programme and others and employees and others of Revenue department, Naushero Feroze and others.

The EBM authorized closing the inquiries against officers/officials of Messers Civic Centre, Company Private Limited, officials and others of Ministry of Commerce, officers/officials, management and others of Tourism Development Corporation, Punjab, Zafar Ali Leghari, former Minister for Railways and others due to absence of evidence as per law.

The EBM authorized transferring the inquiry of transferring Rs 1.1 trillion by Pakistanis to Dubai without declaring, to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for further action.

The EBM authorized sending inquiry against officials/officers and management of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company to Secretary Local Government Punjab for further action.

The EBM approved sending inquiry against officers/officials of Workers Welfare Board, Punjab to Board of Revenue for further action as per law. EBM authorized sending inquiry against Dr Hafeezullah, former vice Chancellor, Khairpur Medical University, Peshawar, Dr Fazl-e-Maubood, former Registrar, Khairpur Medical University, Peshawar and others to Governor/Chancellor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for further action.

The EBM authorized conducting special inquiry against misappropriation in government funds for Auditor General of Pakistan for special audit.

The EMB authorized sending inquiry against officers/officials of Natty MA Town One , Peshawar and others to Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for further action.

The EBM authorized sending investigations against Syed Nasir Ali Shah, former member National Assembly and others to Cantonment Board, Quetta for further action.

The EBM authorized sending investigations against Irfan Bashir, former member Provincial Assembly, Balochistan and others to Anti Corruption, Balochistan for further action.

Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said priority of NAB was making efforts to eradicate corruption from the country and recovering the looted money and taking mega corruption cases to logical conclusion.

He said NAB has recovered Rs 73 billion directly or indirectly in the last 25 months. The conviction ratio of NAB was 70 percent, he added.

He said NAB has filed 630 references in accountability court. Right now 1,270 corruption references having value of Rs 910 billion were still in accountability courts, he added.

He said NAB respected business community and added President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Daroo Khan Achakzai had also lauded NAB efforts.

The Chairman NAB directed all director generals to conduct complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations during the prescribed time and no laxity in this regard would be tolerated.

The meeting was held here at NAB headquarters. Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General, NAB, Prosecutor General, Accountability, Director General, Operations,NAB and other senior officers attended the meeting.

It was pointed out that It was a year long policy of anti-graft watchdog to provide details of EBM to people, which did not aim at hurting anyone.

All inquiries, investigations were initiated on the basis of allegations whichare not final. NAB decides to go ahead with the cases after knowing the pointof view of the accused.