NAB authorizes filing reference against former chairman PIA Ejaz Haroon

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday accorded approval of filing of reference against former Chairman Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Ejaz Haroon, Abdul Ghani Majeed and others for inflicting huge losses to national exchequer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ):The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday accorded approval of filing of reference against former Chairman Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Ejaz Haroon, Abdul Ghani Majeed and others for inflicting huge losses to national exchequer.

According to National Accountability Bureau spokesman, Executive Board meeting of NAB presided over by Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has approved filing the reference against Ejaz Haroon and others on their involvement in illegal allotment of plots in Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Limited (Kidney Hills) Karachi and payments of those plots through fake bank accounts which inflicted heavy losses to national exchequer.

The EBM okayed conducting of inquiry against the officers/officials of Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation. The EBM accorded approval of referring the complaints regarding negligence in performance of official duty by official/officers of Customs deployed at Sost Dry Port to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for further proceedings as per law. The EBM has said that NAB always believes in respecting the sanctity and respect of parliament and parliamentarians.

Business community play important role in the progress and prosperity of the country. NAB strongly denied the impression that the business community was perturbed due to NAB's action. Business community and all other segments of Pakistani communities also desire the transformation of the country into prosperous, corruption free and developed country.

NAB has out-rightly rejected and brushed aside the impression of some elements about death of accused person in its custody, adding that such baseless and misleading allegations can't stop NAB from performing its legal and constitutional obligations to eradicate corruption from country. NAB has decided to initiate probe against the baseless, misleading, concocted and fabricated propaganda against NAB in order to tarnish its image and repute as an institution under clause 31 (a) of NAB Ordinance.

Chairman NAB has said that since inception, the NAB has recovered Rs. 714 billion from corrupt elements directly and indirectly and deposited the looted amount into national exchequer.