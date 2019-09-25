NAB authorizes filing two references, conducting seven inquiries, five investigations

An Executive Board meeting of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB-EBM) Wednesday authorized filing two references, conducting seven inquiries and five investigations against various personalities including Mian Shahbaz Sharif and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ):An Executive Board meeting of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB-EBM) Wednesday authorized filing two references, conducting seven inquiries and five investigations against various personalities including Mian Shahbaz Sharif and others.

The EBM chaired by Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal authorized filing two corruption references against Dr Muhammad Amjad of Eden Housing Society and others. They have been accused of looting people on false promise of selling plots consequently, looting Rs 25 billion of people.

The EBM accorded approval of filing another reference against the owners of Messers Careem Business Company, Karachi and partners on the accusation of selling wheat on higher rates, thus inflicting Rs 80 million losses to national exchequer.

The EBM okayed conducting seven inquiries against various personalities including Mian Shahbaz Sharif, former Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Latif, member provincial assembly and others, Ali Hassan Zardari, member provincial assembly, Sher Ali Gorchani, former deputy speaker , Punjab Assembly and others, Rashid Ahmed, Chief Engineer, PWD, Gilgit Baltistan, Muhammad Tahir Pervaiz, member provincial assembly, Punjab and others, officers and officials of Auqaf department, LDA, Revenue, Civil Aviation Authority, FBR, Kashif Sahbai, Ahsan Sahbai, Shaheen Air International, Engineering and Air craft Maintenance Services' owners.

The EBM accorded approval of conducting five investigations against various personalities including the owners of messers Nirala MSR, Foods Limited, Lahore, directors and others, owners of Mian Rashid Hussain Shaheed, Memorial Hospital, Pubbi, Naushera, officers, officials and others of Frontier Constabulary, management of Metro Corporation, Quetta, Engineer Maqbool Ahmed, former Secretary Mines and Minerals, Balochistan and others.

The EBM has decided to send the case against CDA officers to provide additional benefits to messers PFOWA,Waheed Public Trust and Roots Millennium School to CDA for further action.

The EBM also decided to refer the case against officers/officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against appointment of Dr Nasir Ali Khan Project Director Pak- Austria FACHHOCHSCHULE Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology, Mang, Haripur to chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for legal action.

EBM authorized sending case of Samiul Hassan Gillani, member National Assembly regarding non payment of taxes of Sami Town to FBR and matter of keeping illegal possession of 97 Kanal land to senior member Board of Revenue, Punjab for further action.

Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General National Accountability Bureau,Director General Accountability, DG Operation, DG Rawalpindi and other senior officers attended the meeting.