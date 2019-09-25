UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Authorizes Filing Two References, Conducting Seven Inquiries, Five Investigations

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 05:42 PM

NAB authorizes filing two references, conducting seven inquiries, five investigations

An Executive Board meeting of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB-EBM) Wednesday authorized filing two references, conducting seven inquiries and five investigations against various personalities including Mian Shahbaz Sharif and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ):An Executive Board meeting of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB-EBM) Wednesday authorized filing two references, conducting seven inquiries and five investigations against various personalities including Mian Shahbaz Sharif and others.

The EBM chaired by Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal authorized filing two corruption references against Dr Muhammad Amjad of Eden Housing Society and others. They have been accused of looting people on false promise of selling plots consequently, looting Rs 25 billion of people.

The EBM accorded approval of filing another reference against the owners of Messers Careem Business Company, Karachi and partners on the accusation of selling wheat on higher rates, thus inflicting Rs 80 million losses to national exchequer.

The EBM okayed conducting seven inquiries against various personalities including Mian Shahbaz Sharif, former Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Latif, member provincial assembly and others, Ali Hassan Zardari, member provincial assembly, Sher Ali Gorchani, former deputy speaker , Punjab Assembly and others, Rashid Ahmed, Chief Engineer, PWD, Gilgit Baltistan, Muhammad Tahir Pervaiz, member provincial assembly, Punjab and others, officers and officials of Auqaf department, LDA, Revenue, Civil Aviation Authority, FBR, Kashif Sahbai, Ahsan Sahbai, Shaheen Air International, Engineering and Air craft Maintenance Services' owners.

The EBM accorded approval of conducting five investigations against various personalities including the owners of messers Nirala MSR, Foods Limited, Lahore, directors and others, owners of Mian Rashid Hussain Shaheed, Memorial Hospital, Pubbi, Naushera, officers, officials and others of Frontier Constabulary, management of Metro Corporation, Quetta, Engineer Maqbool Ahmed, former Secretary Mines and Minerals, Balochistan and others.

The EBM has decided to send the case against CDA officers to provide additional benefits to messers PFOWA,Waheed Public Trust and Roots Millennium School to CDA for further action.

The EBM also decided to refer the case against officers/officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against appointment of Dr Nasir Ali Khan Project Director Pak- Austria FACHHOCHSCHULE Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology, Mang, Haripur to chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for legal action.

EBM authorized sending case of Samiul Hassan Gillani, member National Assembly regarding non payment of taxes of Sami Town to FBR and matter of keeping illegal possession of 97 Kanal land to senior member Board of Revenue, Punjab for further action.

Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General National Accountability Bureau,Director General Accountability, DG Operation, DG Rawalpindi and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Corruption National Assembly Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Technology Martyrs Shaheed Business Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Provincial Assembly Company Metro Rashid Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Nasir Austria Haripur FBR Capital Development Authority Wheat Careem Billion Million Justice Javed Iqbal Punjab Assembly Housing

Recent Stories

Decision on Dar's wife plea reserved regarding own ..

3 minutes ago

Federal capital to be developed as 'clean green mo ..

4 minutes ago

First-ever conference on Kashmir held in French pa ..

4 minutes ago

OGDCL, PPL to spend Rs 1.384 bln on welfare projec ..

10 minutes ago

Burn Hall College girls achieves top positions in ..

10 minutes ago

Asia rising to become epicenter of economic activi ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.