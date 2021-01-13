UrduPoint.com
NAB Authorizes Filing Two References, Seven Inquiries And Five Investigations Against Various Alleged Crooks

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 11:38 PM

The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday authorized filing two corruption references, seven inquiries and five investigations against various suspects for plundering national wealth worth billion of rupees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ):The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday authorized filing two corruption references, seven inquiries and five investigations against various suspects for plundering national wealth worth billion of rupees.

The EBM presided over by NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal authorized filing corruption reference against Jam Khan Shoro, member Provincial Assembly, Sindh/ former minister for Local Government, Sindh, Master Kran Khan Shoro, Kashif Shoro, Chairman Town Committee Qasimabad, Hyderabad, District Officer, Revenue, Shahnawaz Soomro, assistant Commissioner, Qasimabad, Hyderabad, Akhtar Ali Sheikh, Mukhtiarkar, Qasimabad, Hyderabad, Ali Zulfikar Memon, Mukhtiarkar, Qasimabad, Hyderabad,Imtiaz Solangi, Supervising Tpaidar, Deh Jamshoro, Bachal Mir Bahar, Tpaidar, Deh Jamshoro, Pir Bakhsh Jatoi, Tpaidar, Deh, Jamshoro, Anwaarbati land record officer, Survey and land Record officer, Hyderabad, Murree, Inspector ,Revenue and City Survey,settlement, Survey and record officer, Hyderabad, Tahir Ali Bhimbro , Revenue Surveyor. Hyderabad, Bakhat Ali, Survey Tpaidar, settlement Survey and land record officer, Hyderabad, Zeeshan Qureshi, Survey Tpaidar, survey and land record officer, Hyderabad, Liyar ,Layari, Revenue Surveyor,settlement , survey and land record officer, Shahid Pervaiz Memon, Additional Director, P and DC, Hyderabad Development Authority, Muhammad Bachal Rahoto, Deputy District officer, Qasimabad, Hyderabad. The accused had occupied state land at Jamshoro, Qasimabad, Sindh by sheer abuse of authority, inflicting Rs 5 billion losses to national exchequer.

The forum authorized filing corruption reference against Adil Karim, Deputy Director, Board of Investment, Islamabad, Muhammad Muslim, former Director Board of Investment, Islamabad, Fahad Ali Chaudhry, Director ,Board, Directorate of Internal Audit, Customs, Islamabad, Naeem Ejaz Qureshi, Director,Directorate of Internal Audit, Customs, Islamabad, Mehmood Alam, former member Indirect Taxes Policy, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Sikandar Aslam, Former Commissioner,Inland Revenue , Regional Tax Office, Karachi and others.

The accused inflicted huge losses of almost Rs 417.409 million to national exchequer by abusing authority.

The EBM accorded approval of conducting seven inquiries against various accused including against Fida Khan, Aftab Khan (Frontman), Awais Muzaffar Tappi and others, officers/officials of Karachi Port Trust and others,Qadir Bakhsh and others, Dr Ahmed Nadeem Akbar, Former Registrar, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and others, Muhammad Akbar Baloch, project director, director Solar System for Water Supply and Drainage Scheme, Public Health Engineering Department, Sindh and others, Shoaib Ahmed Gola, senior member, Board of Revenue, Quetta, Muhammad Rafique Banbahan and others.

The EBM also authorized conducting five investigations against various accused including officers/officials of Special Initiative Department, Sidh, Messers Pak Oasis Industries Private Limited and others, Aslam Shah, Chairman PMS, GIEDA, Farid Ahmed, former Managing Director GIDA, members of Allotment Committee, former PDMS, GIEDA and others , management of Fisheries department and others, Sohail Anwer Siyal, former provincial Home Minister, Sindh, Ali Anwar and others, management of Balochistan Development Authority.

The EBM accorded approval of closing inquiry against the inquiry against the Procurement Committee and others on procuring MI-171E for Balochistan government owing to want of evidence.

The meeting was attended by Hussain Asghar, Deputy Chairman NAB, Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA), Zahir Shah, and senior officers.

