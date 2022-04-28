NAB authorizes inquiry againat Farah Khan

(@ItsFSW)

Farah Khan whose original name is Farhat Shahzadi is considered close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2022) NAB has authorized an inquiry against Farhat Shahzadi (Alias: Farah Khan) and others on the allegations of accumulation of illegal assets beyond known sources of income, money laundering and maintaining various accounts in the name of different businesses.

DG NAB Lahore has been directed to conduct an inquiry in this matter as per law.

Huge turnover amounting to Rs. 847 million has been found in her account during the last 3 years, which does not commensurate with her stated account profile.

These credits were received in her personal account and withdrawn immediately after credit within a short time period.

Multiple adverse media reports were found where Farhat Shahzadi (Alias: Farah Khan) was alleged to be involved in asset beyond legal means.

While reviewing the income tax returns of Farhat Shahzadi (Alias: Farah Khan), it was allegedly observed that her assets have significantly increased from the year 2018 onwards for unknown reasons.

Moreover, she has been frequently travelling to foreign jurisdictions; 09 times to the USA and 06 times to the UAE.