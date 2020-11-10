UrduPoint.com
NAB Awarded 15-day Remand Of Accused In Reko Diq Scam

Tue 10th November 2020 | 10:54 PM

NAB awarded 15-day remand of accused in Reko Diq scam

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday awarded 15-day remand of the Balochistan Development Authority (BDA) former chairman and Tethyan Copper Company (TCC) former security and government affairs officer allegedly involved in billions of rupees Reko Diq scam to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The accused were arrested from Islamabad four days back, said a NAB press release issued here.

After taking transit remand from the Islamabad court, the accused were produced before the AC, Quetta Judge Munawar Shahwani wherein the judge approved the NAB plea for 15-day remand of the accused.

It may be mentioned here that NAB Balochistan has filed reference against the 26 accused including the former officers of Balochistan government and international companies in the Reko Diq case. The accused in connivance with each other caused billions of rupees loss to the national exchequer.

In 1993, the Chaghi Hills Exploration Joint Venture Agreement was signed between the BDA and an Australian company called Broken Hills Proprietary, in which the Australian company was illegally benefited by corrupt officials, especially of the BDA.

The Balochistan Mining Concession Rules were not only illegally amended to further strengthen the terms of this agreement, which was in conflict with the national interest, but also by repeatedly entering into illegal sub-agreements and introducing a new company called TCC, more financial benefits were obtained.

In addition, there were serious irregularities in the allotment of land and other matters by the officials of the revenue department and the accused also confessed of taking financial benefits in that regard.

Examination of records and statements of witnesses revealed eye-opening facts that the TCC operatives were found involved in bribing government employees and illegally gaining interests.

An investigation team headed by NAB director general (Operations) and NAB director general Balochistan has been working on the most complex case in the history of NAB and the biggest case in terms of volume of corruption.

After the approval of NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal, the reference had been filed in the AC, Quetta. Following which, action was initiated against those involved in the billions of rupees Reko diq scam.

