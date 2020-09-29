UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Awareness Wing Arranges Painting Competition

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 04:35 PM

NAB awareness wing arranges painting competition

A painting competition themed as "Let's Eliminate Corruption for a Prosperous Pakistan" was arranged by Awareness and Prevention wing of NAB Rawalpindi Sub office Gilgit on Tuesday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :A painting competition themed as "Let's Eliminate Corruption for a Prosperous Pakistan" was arranged by Awareness and Prevention wing of NAB Rawalpindi Sub office Gilgit on Tuesday.

Students from Karakaram International University enthusiastically participated in the competition and demonstrated their full resolve and commitment to eliminate corruption from society through their paintings.

On the occasion, director NAB Gilgit Baltistan Nasir Jonejo expressed that corruption is one of the biggest threat for the development and prosperity of the country and being the citizens we have to play vital role for eradication and elimination of this menace from the society.

He said that corrupt individuals would never feel mental satisfaction in the long run. He added that corruption was more dangerous than corona pandemic for the society because it was spreading swiftly.

He said that corrupt individuals must understand that they are not out of reach.

Certificates and shields were distributed among the position holders at the end of the competition.

First position was secured by Hareem Ikhlas, Second prize was secured by Kulsoom Abbass and Sania Gulam remained at third position.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption National Accountability Bureau Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Nasir From

Recent Stories

National T20 Cup will start tomorrow at Multan Sta ..

33 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo launches freighter flights to Gu ..

36 minutes ago

UAE mobile clinics continue providing free medical ..

36 minutes ago

Infinix & Atif Aslam join hands to Launch the Much ..

47 minutes ago

Moro Hub joins forces with smart Dubai to empower ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan’s domestic season begins on Wednesday w ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.