NAB awareness wing arranges painting competition

A painting competition themed as "Let's Eliminate Corruption for a Prosperous Pakistan" was arranged by Awareness and Prevention wing of NAB Rawalpindi Sub office Gilgit on Tuesday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :A painting competition themed as "Let's Eliminate Corruption for a Prosperous Pakistan" was arranged by Awareness and Prevention wing of NAB Rawalpindi Sub office Gilgit on Tuesday.

Students from Karakaram International University enthusiastically participated in the competition and demonstrated their full resolve and commitment to eliminate corruption from society through their paintings.

On the occasion, director NAB Gilgit Baltistan Nasir Jonejo expressed that corruption is one of the biggest threat for the development and prosperity of the country and being the citizens we have to play vital role for eradication and elimination of this menace from the society.

He said that corrupt individuals would never feel mental satisfaction in the long run. He added that corruption was more dangerous than corona pandemic for the society because it was spreading swiftly.

He said that corrupt individuals must understand that they are not out of reach.

Certificates and shields were distributed among the position holders at the end of the competition.

First position was secured by Hareem Ikhlas, Second prize was secured by Kulsoom Abbass and Sania Gulam remained at third position.