NAB Baloachistan initiates inquiry in another mln of rupee motorcycle scam

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) initiated an inquiry against yet another fraudulent company "Push On Marketing Limited" for looting millions of rupee from the people of Balochistan through its illegal business. NAB Balochistan has already filed a reference against another fake company three Alliance Limited who deprived people of billions of rupee last year.

Complaint verification initiated on the directives of DG NAB Balochsitan revealed that M/s Push on Marketing (Pvt) Ltd owners including Mohammad Idrees, Zahir Mashwani, Mohamamd Karim and Kashif Aslam deprived plenty of people belonging to various parts of Balochsitan of their hard-earned money on the promise of providing them with new motorcycles or monthly fixed profit.

"The management of Fraudulent Company lured the general public through different means and booked thousands of bikes issuing receipts to the people who invested huge amount with them.

NAB has asked the victims to deposit their claim regarding the counterfeit company at earliest.

Further probe was underway.