NAB Balochist Opens Sub-Office In Chaman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2024 | 08:40 PM

NAB Balochist opens Sub-Office in Chaman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has inaugurated its sub-office in Chaman, a border town of the province.

Director General NAB Balochistan performed the inaugural ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by esteemed guests, including Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court, Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, business community, representatives of local community, and officers from NAB Balochistan's operations, administration, and intelligence departments.

The establishment of the sub-office in Chaman aims to expand NAB's reach and enhance its efforts to combat corruption in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest and the Director General NAB Balochistan emphasized the importance of this initiative in promoting accountability and good governance.

The sub-office will provide a convenient platform for the people of Chaman and surrounding areas to file complaints and access to NAB for elimination of corruption and corrupt practices.

With this expansion, NAB reaffirms its commitment to eradicating corruption and ensuring transparency in all spheres of public life.

APP/ask.

