NAB Balochist Opens Sub-Office In Chaman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2024 | 08:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has inaugurated its sub-office in Chaman, a border town of the province.
Director General NAB Balochistan performed the inaugural ceremony.
The ceremony was attended by esteemed guests, including Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court, Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, business community, representatives of local community, and officers from NAB Balochistan's operations, administration, and intelligence departments.
The establishment of the sub-office in Chaman aims to expand NAB's reach and enhance its efforts to combat corruption in the region.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest and the Director General NAB Balochistan emphasized the importance of this initiative in promoting accountability and good governance.
The sub-office will provide a convenient platform for the people of Chaman and surrounding areas to file complaints and access to NAB for elimination of corruption and corrupt practices.
With this expansion, NAB reaffirms its commitment to eradicating corruption and ensuring transparency in all spheres of public life.
APP/ask.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parliament's legislative authority is supreme: Rana Sanaullah8 hours ago
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz9 hours ago
-
AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club9 hours ago
-
Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti9 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days9 hours ago
-
Double murder over old enmity9 hours ago
-
Dialogue programme on flood, natural disasters held in Hyderabad9 hours ago
-
Minister directs assistance of flood affected people of Kohat9 hours ago
-
District administration marks minorities day9 hours ago
-
Road paving works in Hyderabad started9 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan eulogizes literary contribution of Allama Ghulam Mustafa Qasmi11 hours ago
-
Ministry to hold ‘Health Week’ in Islamabad from August 1211 hours ago