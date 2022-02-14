UrduPoint.com

NAB Balochistan Arrests Fraud Company's Director In Massive Financial Scam

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2022 | 05:11 PM

National Accountability Bureau Balochistan on Monday apprehended fraudulent company Three- A Alliance's Director in billions of rupees motorbike scam from Karachi obtaining 8-day physical remand from the accountability court Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :National Accountability Bureau Balochistan on Monday apprehended fraudulent company Three- A Alliance's Director in billions of rupees motorbike scam from Karachi obtaining 8-day physical remand from the accountability court Quetta.

Kamran Anjum Abidi, Director Three-A Alliance company was hiding after issuance of arrest warrant.

The accused was produced in the Accountability Court Quetta where Accountability Court Judge Hounourable Justice Allah Dad Roshan remanded the accused in the NAB custody for eight days.

It may be recalled here that the fraudulent auto firm namely three-A Alliance run by Kashif Qamar have deprived thousands of people of their hard-earned amount on the promise of providing them with new motorcycles on a fixed monthly profit.

After having received complaints from the large number of people, the NAB Balochistan on the directives of DG NAB initiated an investigation.

During the probe, it was revealed that 3-Alliance Bolan Motors (Pvt) Ltd chief Kashif Qamar and Franchise owner associated with the company had deprived thousands of people of their hard-earned The management of 3-Alliance also lured the general public through social media and other platforms.

The company through its franchises booked thousands of bikes and issued receipts to the people who invested a huge amount with them. NAB Balochistan after completing the investigation filed reference against 25 people including the owner of three Alliance Company.

Two accused in the case namely Nadeem Jaga, Ahmed Jan, Jalat Khan, Shadi Khan, Shahid Gill and Syed Mir have also been arrested by NAB. However, efforts are afoot to arrest the main accused Kashif Qamar.

