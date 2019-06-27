NAB Balochistan arrests three accused in billion of rupee state land scam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has arrested three persons allegedly involved in allotment of state land worth billions of rupee on through away prices here on Wednesday.

According to NAB spokesman, as per investigation carried out by the NAB Balochistan investigation team, former Town Nazim Quetta Qahar Wadan in connivance with the officers of Metropolitan Corporation Quetta illegally leased out state land worth billions of rupees to his close relative and later received money in the bank accounts of his brother.

NAB Balochistan served call up notices to the accused namely Abdul Raqziq, Rehmatullah and Sultan Mohammad but they did not join the investigation of the said state land scam. The accused including brother of former Town Nazim Quetta were apprehended after the issuance of arrest warrant by the competent authority.

Further probe was underway.