NAB Balochistan Encourages Student Activism Against Corruption

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2023 | 09:06 PM

NAB Balochistan encourages student activism against corruption

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan organized an inter-university competition in Urdu speech and writing at Government Girls College Quetta Cantt with the goal of promoting an anti-corruption mindset and raising awareness and hatred against corruption among students

Numerous university students from Balochistan participated in these contests. Professor Dr. Humira Sadouzai, Associate Professor Abdul Rasool, Professor Gulnaz Rasheed, Associate Professor Tahir Shaood, Associate Professor Shamaila Azmat, and Lecturer Saima Nagi acted as judges and evaluators for the events.

In their speeches and essays, the students characterized corruption as a pervasive issue and stressed the collective responsibility to combat it. They pointed out that corruption has deeply infiltrated our society and daily lives, underlining the need for a national effort to eliminate it.

The competitions were observed by Director NAB Dr. Mohammad Rashad, Principal of Government Girls College Raheela Ramzan, Deputy Director NAB Khurram Shahzad, along with faculty members and a significant turnout of students from the host college.

Addressing the audience, Director NAB, Dr. Muhammad Rashid, underscored the importance of eradicating corruption. He urged students to be vigilant and ensure that their parents refrain from engaging in corrupt practices to meet their needs.

He also pointed out that our religious teachings counsel us to distance ourselves from corruption and to play a role in its eradication. Following the event, the judges/evaluators announced the victors of the declamation contests, with Ms. Mahzeb Baloch of BUITEMS University claiming the top position in the Declamation competition.

The Essay Writing competition results will be announced at a later date. The upcoming inter-university Declamation (English) event is set for November 8, 2023, at BUITEMS, where students from Balochistan's universities will participate and share their anti-corruption views.

It's worth mentioning that NAB Balochistan arranged inter-university Poster and Calligraphy competitions at SBK University, and this took place on November 6, 2023.

