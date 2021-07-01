UrduPoint.com
NAB Balochistan Files Reference Against Ex Nazim, Mayor Quetta

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 05:00 PM

NAB Balochistan files reference against ex Nazim, mayor Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of Balochistan has filed a reference against former City Nazim Quetta, Mir Maqbool Ahmed Lehri, and former mayor Quetta Dr Kaleemullah among two others for allegations of causing more than Rs 52 crore damage to the national exchequer by illegal allotment of valuable government lands.

The reference has been filed in the accountability court Quetta, said NAB press release issued here on Thursday.

Former city nazim of Quetta Maqbool Lehri, in his capacity as Nazim, in defiance of Balochistan Local Government Ordinance 2001 and Balochistan Local Council Property Rules, leased out government land to a person namely Azeemuddin on throwaway prices.

Later, the mayor of Quetta, Dr. Kaleemullah, further increased the land area and illegally allotted the said government land to another private person namely Atiq-ur-Rehman at a very low price. The current market value of illegally allotted land is over Rs. 50 crore.

Having completed the probe into the matter a reference was filed in the Accountability Court (AC) against four accused including former Mayor and Nazim Quetta city.

It may be recalled that NAB Balochistan had taken notice of the lease of valuable government land by the Quetta Metropolitan Corporation on throwaway prices and had issued orders to freeze the shopping plaza constructed on government land.

