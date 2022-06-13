UrduPoint.com

NAB Balochistan Files Reference Against Health Employee For Rs 200 Mln Corruption

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2022 | 02:40 PM

NAB Balochistan files reference against health employee for Rs 200 mln corruption

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan on Monday filed a reference against a health government employee for accumulating illegal assets worth over Rs 200 million.

Khalid Bhati, a medical technician of Muhtarman Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital, Quetta could not justify assets including two commercial plazas, several luxuries cars, houses and acres of agricultural land in Quetta, Lahore and Sahiwal, made in the Names of his wife and the business partner.

During a probe into the case of illegal asset, initiated on a complaint, NAB Balochistan came across the fact that the accused allegedly made illegal assets while in service.

The accused could not come up with satisfactory answers about his source of income.

The investigation into the corruption case further revealed that the accused had made the assets on the name of his wife and benamidar and business partner Faqir Hussain.

After gathering the substantial proof, NAB Balochistan filed a reference with the accountability court Quetta.

It merits mentioning here that the accused is already in jail on a judicial remand in yet another corruption case involving millions of rupee corruption in the purchase of anti-rabies injection, also filed by the NAB Balochistan.

Related Topics

Lahore Corruption Balochistan Quetta National Accountability Bureau Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Business Jail Wife Sahiwal Government Million Court Employment

Recent Stories

Expected dates for Eid ul Azha, Ashura 2022 in Pak ..

Expected dates for Eid ul Azha, Ashura 2022 in Pakistan revealed

37 minutes ago
 Dust storm passes through Balochistan, says PDMA

Dust storm passes through Balochistan, says PDMA

42 minutes ago
 Govt providing Rs3b subsidy on ghee: Marriyum

Govt providing Rs3b subsidy on ghee: Marriyum

51 minutes ago
 Rupee, stock-markets continue downward trajectory

Rupee, stock-markets continue downward trajectory

1 hour ago
 Pakistan and China reassert their Strategic Partne ..

Pakistan and China reassert their Strategic Partnership

2 hours ago
 PIA to evacuate Pakistanis from Syria amid Israeli ..

PIA to evacuate Pakistanis from Syria amid Israeli bombing of Damascus

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.