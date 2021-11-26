NAB Balochistan files reference in Pasni Fish Harbour project scam

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has filed a reference in alleged embezzlement of over Rs 321.218 million in the Pasni Fish Harbour rehabilitation project.

Pasni Fish Harbor Authority (PFHA) Project Directors including Munir Ahmed, Ali Gul Kurd, Deputy Project Director Abdul Rab, Assistant Engineer Khalil Ahmed, CEO Mehran Engineering Works Nadeem Zafar and Haleem Abbas have been nominated in the reference, said a NAB press issued here on Friday.

According to the details, the Balochistan government made PC-1 for the extension and rehabilitation of the Pasni Fish Harbor in 2010 and the project directors initiated work in the year 2015.

According to PC-1 of the project, to make Pasni Fish Harbour functional, a dredger had to be procured to expand and repair the breakwater / safety embankments while the accused embezzled more than Rs 32 crore released for the project without execution of the project work.

NAB Balochistan investigation team filed a reference against all six accused in the light of irrefutable evidence in Accountability Court Quetta.