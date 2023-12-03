NAB Balochistan inspires student talent with divisional competitions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan in collaboration with the education Department, on Sunday conducted divisional-level competitions, featuring declamation, essay writing in urdu and English, calligraphy and poster making for college students in Quetta, Pishin and Chaman districts.

The NAB arranges annual competitions for students in universities, colleges, and schools, aiming to cultivate awareness and vigilance against corruption.

Dr. Saeed Ahmed Khan from Mercy Corps Balochistan served as the chief guest, alongside the guests of honor Director NAB Balochistan Haroon Rasheed and Director of Higher and Technical Education Colleges Professor Dr. Kaleemullah. Apart from them, a large number of teachers and students from other educational institutions were present.

The students conveyed their perspectives on the detrimental effects of corruption in their own and unique ways. Throughout the program, the chief guest, Director NAB Haroon Rasheed and other guests shared their sentiments opposing corruption.

In their speeches, they underscored the vital role of educational institutions in combating corruption. They pointed out that if both teachers and students made an earnest commitment to carrying out their duties with honesty, it could serve as a potent force in preventing corruption.

Haroon commended the endeavors of the students engaged in the competitions. Prizes were distributed among the successful students at the conclusion of the program.