NAB Balochistan Observes Kashmir Hour

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 08:53 PM

NAB Balochistan observes Kashmir Hour

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan, on the directives of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal observed Kashmir Hour in line with the government drive against Indian illegal repealing of Article 370 of Indian Constitution here at NAB regional officer on Friday

Director General Balochistan Farmanullah led the protest demonstration also attended by the officers and officials of the NAB (B) to condemn the Indian atrocities and illegal repealing of Article 370 of the Indian constitution, that granted "special status" to Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The participants were holding placards and Pakistani and Kashmiri flags whereas the national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were played at the start of the event.

DG NAB Balochistan on the occasion, strongly condemned the Indian atrocities committed by the Indian forces at IOK and reiterated that all Pakistanis are standing with Kashmiris. "Kashmiris brethren are passing through a very critical time," he said adding that the entire nation is on one page on the issue of Kashmir. He noted that on the special instructions of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, Kashmir Hour is being observed at NAB Balochistan office.

