NAB Balochistan organises Independence Day celebration

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Like proud nations, NAB Balochistan celebrated Independence Day with zealous and enthusiastic manner. NAB officers, officials and other staff participated therein ardently. The children of NAB employees dressed up in colorful ceremonious clothes in accordance with the day put in their presence at the event. Director General NAB Mr. Zafar Iqbal Khan unfurled the flag in the presence of cheers faces of the participants. Soon after hoisting the flag, Mr. Zafar Iqbal Khan mingled with the officers, staff and children. He individually shook hands with every officer, official and kid in connection with the Independence Day celebration. Groups photos with kids, officers and officials were taken separately for their solacement.

Subsequently, the Director General made a speech in commemoration of day. He put heartfelt felicitations for the day. He paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his companions of Pakistan movement. He counted the benefits of independence by recalling plight of Muslims before the creation of Pakistan. He recalled the Quaid's quote "Work, Work and only Work" and advised the audience that the development of Pakistan is hidden in hard working. He advised to adapt the lives on the principals of "Self-Accountability is the Best Accountability" The ceremony ended at comprecation wherein Qari Abdul Hafeez made special prayers for the permanency and prosperity of the country.