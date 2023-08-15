Open Menu

NAB Balochistan Organises Independence Day Celebration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2023 | 09:00 PM

NAB Balochistan organises Independence Day celebration

Like proud nations, NAB Balochistan celebrated Independence Day with zealous and enthusiastic manner. NAB officers, officials and other staff participated therein ardently

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Like proud nations, NAB Balochistan celebrated Independence Day with zealous and enthusiastic manner. NAB officers, officials and other staff participated therein ardently. The children of NAB employees dressed up in colorful ceremonious clothes in accordance with the day put in their presence at the event. Director General NAB Mr. Zafar Iqbal Khan unfurled the flag in the presence of cheers faces of the participants. Soon after hoisting the flag, Mr. Zafar Iqbal Khan mingled with the officers, staff and children. He individually shook hands with every officer, official and kid in connection with the Independence Day celebration. Groups photos with kids, officers and officials were taken separately for their solacement.

Subsequently, the Director General made a speech in commemoration of day. He put heartfelt felicitations for the day. He paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his companions of Pakistan movement. He counted the benefits of independence by recalling plight of Muslims before the creation of Pakistan. He recalled the Quaid's quote "Work, Work and only Work" and advised the audience that the development of Pakistan is hidden in hard working. He advised to adapt the lives on the principals of "Self-Accountability is the Best Accountability" The ceremony ended at comprecation wherein Qari Abdul Hafeez made special prayers for the permanency and prosperity of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan National Accountability Bureau Muhammad Ali Jinnah Independence Muslim Event Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs showcases inspection systems to Nawa ..

Dubai Customs showcases inspection systems to Nawah Energy Company&#039;s delega ..

6 minutes ago
 Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed visits Nation ..

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed visits National Textile University (NTU)

13 minutes ago
 Waterfall in Abdullahpur Chowk reopened

Waterfall in Abdullahpur Chowk reopened

13 minutes ago
 3 illegal housing colonies sealed

3 illegal housing colonies sealed

13 minutes ago
 APHC holds protest in front of Indian High Commiss ..

APHC holds protest in front of Indian High Commission

13 minutes ago
 Youth being provided equal opportunities of qualit ..

Youth being provided equal opportunities of quality education, sports.: commissi ..

13 minutes ago
BSEK reduces Enrolment fee for class IX

BSEK reduces Enrolment fee for class IX

45 minutes ago
 Police conduct crackdown against drug supply in ed ..

Police conduct crackdown against drug supply in educational institutions

45 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori calls on Careta ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori calls on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-H ..

45 minutes ago
 ECP's training programme for 29 officers commences ..

ECP's training programme for 29 officers commences at PADRM

45 minutes ago
 Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) reviews stat ..

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) reviews state land management system

49 minutes ago
 E-membership system introduced at Al-Fateh sports ..

E-membership system introduced at Al-Fateh sports complex e-library

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan