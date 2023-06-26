Open Menu

NAB Balochistan Organizes Series Of Seminars On Corruption

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 11:25 PM

NAB Balochistan organizes series of seminars on corruption

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Balochistan organized a number of seminars at various educational institutions to raise awareness against corruption and to make youth aware of the bad effects of this menace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Balochistan organized a number of seminars at various educational institutions to raise awareness against corruption and to make youth aware of the bad effects of this menace.

In this regard, a seminar and walk were held at Government General Musa College Quetta, a press release received here on Monday said.

The participants described corruption as a chronic disease and urged the students to play their role in curbing it.

While addressing the seminar, NAB Balochistan's deputy directors Mehboob Alam and Khurram Shehzad explained how the bureau functions and highlighted the role of students in the elimination of corruption. They also discussed in detail the harmful effects of corruption on the society.

Similar seminars were also held at City school, Quetta Cantt, Govt Girls Post Graduate College Quetta Cantt, and Police Training College Saryab Road, Quetta.

Related Topics

Corruption Balochistan Quetta Police National Accountability Bureau Road Post Government

Recent Stories

Woman found dead with throat-slit

Woman found dead with throat-slit

6 minutes ago
 No plan for delaying general polls: Advisor to the ..

No plan for delaying general polls: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Aff ..

6 minutes ago
 US Olympic Committee Urges CAS to 'Work Expeditiou ..

US Olympic Committee Urges CAS to 'Work Expeditiously' on Russian Skater Valieva ..

6 minutes ago
 US Believes Russia Mutiny Situation 'Dynamic,' Spo ..

US Believes Russia Mutiny Situation 'Dynamic,' Spoke With Russian Officials - St ..

3 minutes ago
 MOFA conveys demarche to US on US-India joint stat ..

MOFA conveys demarche to US on US-India joint statement

3 minutes ago
 ATC dismisses Dr Yasmin Rashid's bail plea over no ..

ATC dismisses Dr Yasmin Rashid's bail plea over non-prosecution

3 minutes ago
Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

3 minutes ago
 New carbon accounting rules target 'greenwashing'

New carbon accounting rules target 'greenwashing'

4 minutes ago
 Hungary to Oppose Sanctions on Russian Nuclear Ene ..

Hungary to Oppose Sanctions on Russian Nuclear Energy - Foreign Minister

59 seconds ago
 Colorado Gay Club Shooter Pleads Guilty to Killing ..

Colorado Gay Club Shooter Pleads Guilty to Killing Five People, Injuring 17 Othe ..

1 minute ago
 SBP raises policy rate to 22 percent amid recent f ..

SBP raises policy rate to 22 percent amid recent financial developments

7 minutes ago
 Fox News Chooses Jesse Watters to Fill Carlson's P ..

Fox News Chooses Jesse Watters to Fill Carlson's Primetime Show Slot

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan