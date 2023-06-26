NAB Balochistan organizes series of seminars on corruption

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Balochistan organized a number of seminars at various educational institutions to raise awareness against corruption and to make youth aware of the bad effects of this menace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Balochistan organized a number of seminars at various educational institutions to raise awareness against corruption and to make youth aware of the bad effects of this menace.

In this regard, a seminar and walk were held at Government General Musa College Quetta, a press release received here on Monday said.

The participants described corruption as a chronic disease and urged the students to play their role in curbing it.

While addressing the seminar, NAB Balochistan's deputy directors Mehboob Alam and Khurram Shehzad explained how the bureau functions and highlighted the role of students in the elimination of corruption. They also discussed in detail the harmful effects of corruption on the society.

Similar seminars were also held at City school, Quetta Cantt, Govt Girls Post Graduate College Quetta Cantt, and Police Training College Saryab Road, Quetta.