NAB Balochistan seminar empowers police to tackle corruption

The National Accountability Bureau (Balochistan) organised a seminar at the Police Training College aiming to promote anti-corruption awareness and encourage a shared commitment towards building a corruption-free and prosperous nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (Balochistan) organised a seminar at the Police Training College aiming to promote anti-corruption awareness and encourage a shared commitment towards building a corruption-free and prosperous nation.

The seminar titled "Eradication of Corruption for a Prosperous Pakistan" was held at the Police Training College on Sariab Road, Quetta.

The event focused on highlighting the harmful effects of corruption on society and showcased practical measures being taken to combat it. Prominent speakers emphasized the vital role of the police in promoting transparency and accountability.

As part of the seminar, a symbolic walk involving trainees from the Police Training College was conducted. Deputy Commandant Aurangzeb represented the college, while Director Dr. Muhammad Rashad and Deputy Director Mr. Khurram Shahzad represented NAB Balochistan.