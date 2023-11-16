Open Menu

NAB-Balochistan, SSGC Join Forces To Prevent Corruption

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2023 | 11:15 PM

NAB-Balochistan, SSGC join forces to prevent corruption

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan conducted an anti-corruption awareness and prevention meeting at the Regional Office of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in Quetta to address and prevent corruption within the company

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan conducted an anti-corruption awareness and prevention meeting at the Regional Office of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in Quetta to address and prevent corruption within the company.

The meeting's Primary objective was to focus on the examination of the "Laws, Rules and Procedures of SSGC" and promote interaction between NAB and SSGC representatives. Through these interactions, discussions on various aspects related to SSGC took place, aimed at mitigating the risk of corruption.

During the event, the Director of NAB emphasized the organization's mandate to raise awareness and prevent corruption, underscoring NAB's crucial role in the ongoing fight against this menace.

Representatives from SSGC provided insights into the Laws, Rules, and Procedures governing the company's various functions. The meeting delved into issues and problems arising from deviations in practices from standard laws, procedures, and instructions, with a focus on highlighting these concerns.

Additionally, the meeting encouraged the need to address grievances and provide maximum relief to the general public and businesses. Notable attendees from SSGC included General Manager (SBU) Mohammad Anwar Baloch, General Manager (CRD) Latifullah, Regional Manager Farooq Ahmed Khan, and Billing Incharge Imran Azam. While Muhammad Rashad, Director A&P, Khalid Khan, Deputy Director A&P, and Jahangeer Ahmed, Assistant Director A&P presented the NAB.

Related Topics

Corruption Balochistan Quetta National Accountability Bureau Company Gas Event From Sui Southern Gas Company Limited

Recent Stories

Schools, colleges, universities to remain closed o ..

Schools, colleges, universities to remain closed on Nov 18 in 10 districts

3 minutes ago
 Two brick kilns sealed, Rs 200,000 fine imposed

Two brick kilns sealed, Rs 200,000 fine imposed

3 minutes ago
 SC issues written order regarding hearing of Faiza ..

SC issues written order regarding hearing of Faizabad sit-in case review petitio ..

4 minutes ago
 Sanchez gets new term as Spanish PM despite amnest ..

Sanchez gets new term as Spanish PM despite amnesty row

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan to streamline aviation industry with regu ..

Pakistan to streamline aviation industry with regulatory framework: Fawad

14 minutes ago
 Biden hosts APEC summit after signaling calmer US- ..

Biden hosts APEC summit after signaling calmer US-China ties

5 minutes ago
Stocks fall, oil slides as rate-hope rally fades

Stocks fall, oil slides as rate-hope rally fades

5 minutes ago
 Can hospitals be military targets? What internatio ..

Can hospitals be military targets? What international law says

16 minutes ago
 Head breaks South African hearts as Australia set ..

Head breaks South African hearts as Australia set up World Cup final with India

5 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

5 minutes ago
 CDA seals 10 illegal buildings in Jeddah Town, one ..

CDA seals 10 illegal buildings in Jeddah Town, one in Agosh Society

5 minutes ago
 Rich nations 'likely' met $100 bn climate finance ..

Rich nations 'likely' met $100 bn climate finance goal: OECD

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan