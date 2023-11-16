NAB-Balochistan, SSGC join forces to prevent corruption

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan conducted an anti-corruption awareness and prevention meeting at the Regional Office of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in Quetta to address and prevent corruption within the company.

The meeting's Primary objective was to focus on the examination of the "Laws, Rules and Procedures of SSGC" and promote interaction between NAB and SSGC representatives. Through these interactions, discussions on various aspects related to SSGC took place, aimed at mitigating the risk of corruption.

During the event, the Director of NAB emphasized the organization's mandate to raise awareness and prevent corruption, underscoring NAB's crucial role in the ongoing fight against this menace.

Representatives from SSGC provided insights into the Laws, Rules, and Procedures governing the company's various functions. The meeting delved into issues and problems arising from deviations in practices from standard laws, procedures, and instructions, with a focus on highlighting these concerns.

Additionally, the meeting encouraged the need to address grievances and provide maximum relief to the general public and businesses. Notable attendees from SSGC included General Manager (SBU) Mohammad Anwar Baloch, General Manager (CRD) Latifullah, Regional Manager Farooq Ahmed Khan, and Billing Incharge Imran Azam. While Muhammad Rashad, Director A&P, Khalid Khan, Deputy Director A&P, and Jahangeer Ahmed, Assistant Director A&P presented the NAB.